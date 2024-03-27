Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasized the profound impact of every vote, highlighting the pivotal role it played in recent historic decisions.

"Reflecting on the long-standing cultural narrative of 'Holi khele Raghuvira Awadh mai,' he underscored how the collective power of individual votes has reshaped history," as per a press release from the CMO.

Adityanath credited voter participation for pivotal changes such as the removal of Article 370, bringing an end to insurgency in North-East India, and fostering peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a separate engagement in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with intellectuals, urging support for Lok Sabha candidate Atul Garg," the release stated.

He stressed the significance of each vote, pointing out its potential to influence the national trajectory. Adityanath echoed the prevailing sentiment of confidence in the Modi government's leadership, as evident in the voices across the country expressing optimism for another successful tenure.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the intrinsic value of every vote, particularly in enhancing the quality of life. He noted the stark contrast in the state's environment pre-2014 and post-2017, highlighting significant improvements in security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and business opportunities.

Adityanath reminisced about the reluctance to visit Ghaziabad during his tenure as an MP in 1998, citing its reputation for crime and disorder. "However, today, Ghaziabad stands as a shining example of urban development, ranking at the forefront among smart cities," he stated.

Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma, along with Ministers Aseem Arun and Kapildev Agarwal, attended this event. Also present were Narendra Kashyap, MP Anil Agarwal, Mayor Sunita Dayal, MP candidate Atul Garg, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, Nandkishore Gurjar, MLC Dinesh Goyal, BJP Regional President Satyendra Sisodia, and others. (ANI)

