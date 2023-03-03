Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) Top scientists, technocrats and administrators from major institutions across the country will attend a series of seminars during March 13-18 at the CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here in a bid to explore ways of effectively leveraging the fruits of its scientific and technological research for the wellbeing of the society.

The high-profile deliberations covering a wide spectrum of live topics relating to agricultural, environmental and defence sectors are being organised at its Pappanamcode campus in the city as part of the One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme launched by the Government of India, a NIIST statement said here on Friday.

It said OWOL is aimed at showcasing the legacy, exclusive innovations and technological breakthroughs achieved by each of the 37 laboratories of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, is a constituent laboratory of CSIR.

Besides a day-long startup conclave, another thrust area of the weeklong event will be the extension of scientific and technological breakthroughs to the MSME sector to support entrepreneurial development touching a wide range of areas, said Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram.

An impressive line-up of speakers will deliberate extensively on each topic, seeking to lay out a road map for the further advances by identifying areas of great potential as well as domains that need greater attention, he added.

A highlight of the week-long event will be the Millet Conclave, planned in the wake of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, as proposed by India.

The programmes in this segment will focus on giving a big boost to cultivation, consumption and value-addition of millets, which figure prominently in securing national and global food security.

Known as 'super food' or 'nutri-cereals', the traditionally cultivated millets in India include Pearl millet (Kambam/Bajra), Foxtail millet (Thina), Proso millet (Panivaraku), Finger millet (Panjapullu/Raggi), Kodo millet (Varagu), Barnyard millet (Kuthiravaali), Sorghum and Little millet (Chaama).

Apart from scientific and agronomic sessions, a Millet Food Festival, farmers meet, cooking and recipe competitions for the public, B2B sessions and talks by chefs will also be held as part of the Millet Conclave, it said.

Other major seminars of OWOL are those relating to clean-up technology (Prithvi), Ayush healthcare systems (Ayurswasthya), innovation in agriculture (Sree Anna), strategic material (Raksha) and energy materials and solutions (Urja).

