Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): One woman was killed and another was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Balakote sector in Poonch district, sources said on Wednesday.

As per sources, the civilian who was killed identified as Rasham Bi, while Hakam Bi received splinter injuries.

Pakistan had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district at 2 am on Wednesday.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly. The firing stopped at about 2:45 AM.

This year recorded the highest ever violation of ceasefire. Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire unprovoked firing more than 2500 times. Pakistan has also targetted civilian areas. In April, one teenage boy was killed in Mendhar area of Poonch in Pakistani shelling. (ANI)

