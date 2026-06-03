India News | One Worker Electrocuted, Two Others Injured While Installing DMK Flagpole in Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): A man was electrocuted, and two others sustained burn injuries while attempting to install a DMK flagpole in Kolivakkam near Kanchipuram on Wednesday as party workers across Tamil Nadu observed the 103rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, popularly known as Kalaignar.

According to local reports, DMK members Rajendran, Kali and Kuppan were engaged in erecting a new 20-foot flagpole at around 7 am as part of the birth anniversary celebrations. While the work was underway, the metal pole reportedly came into contact with a nearby high-voltage power line.

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The electric shock threw all three men to the ground. Rajendran died on the spot, while Kali and Kuppan suffered burn injuries. Emergency services rushed the injured men to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, where they are undergoing treatment.

The incident cast a pall of gloom over Kolivakkam and the surrounding areas, overshadowing the celebrations organised to commemorate Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.

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Meanwhile, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to his father at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi statue at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. Accompanied by senior party leaders, Stalin offered flowers and remembered Karunanidhi's contributions to Tamil Nadu's political, social and cultural landscape.

As part of the commemorative events, Stalin distributed sweets to party workers at the DMK headquarters and later visited the party's Youth Wing office.

In a post on X, Stalin paid tribute to the late leader, describing him as a guiding force in his political journey. He praised Karunanidhi's lifelong commitment to the welfare of Tamil people and reaffirmed his determination to carry forward the party's ideals.

Several DMK leaders and workers across the state also participated in remembrance events. DMK MP T. Sumathy said the party would continue to draw inspiration from Karunanidhi's legacy and expressed confidence in the leadership of MK Stalin.

Karunanidhi, who served multiple terms as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and remained one of the state's most influential political figures, passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94. (ANI)

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