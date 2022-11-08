New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The ongoing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is linked with infiltration of terrorists both from the "International Border" as well as the "Line of Control" in J-K, says the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Annual Report 2021-22.

The report, issued on Monday, mentions a total of 73 "infiltration attempts" in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, and 34 "net estimated infiltration" during the same period.

The data attached to the report mentions a total of 99 infiltration attempts and 51 net estimated infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, and 216 infiltration attempts as well as 138 net estimated infiltration in 2019.

A maximum of 419 infiltration attempts were noted in 2017 along with 136 net estimated infiltration followed by 328 infiltration attempts and 143 net estimated infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, states the report.

Pointing towards trends of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the report informs that 229 terrorist incidents occurred in the region in which 42 security force personnel and 41 civilians were killed. "A total of 180 terrorists were also killed in 2021," the report reads.

It further said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is monitored and reviewed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other security agencies. "The Ministry of Home Affairs also monitors the security situation closely and continuously in tandem with the UT of J&K and the Ministry of Defence."

"The Government of India in tandem with UT of J&K has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border-infiltration, which, inter-alia, includes strengthening of the border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment along International Border and the Line of Control, and near the ever-changing infiltration routes, construction and maintenance of border fencing, construction of culverts and bridges on nullahs, improved technology, weapons and equipment for Security Forces (SFs), improved intelligence and operational coordination, installation of border floodlight on the international border and synergizing intelligence flow to check infiltration and pro-active action against terrorists within Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also adopted various counter measures to neutralize the efforts and capabilities of militants to disturb peace in J&K, says the report, adding "the government has also encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy".

The endeavor of the government has been to proactively take suitable measures by all the SFs to safeguard the borders from cross-border terrorism and to contain militancy; to ensure that the democratic process is sustained and the primacy of civil administration is restored to effectively tackle the socio-economic problems facing the people on account of the effects of prolonged militancy in the valley, and to ensure a sustained peace process and to provide adequate opportunities to all sections of people in J&K who eschew violence to effectively represent their view points and to redress their genuine grievances, the report reads.

As per the report, the government has approved the raising of five Indian Reserve (IR) Battalions, two Border Battalions, and two Women Battalions.

"The recruitment had been completed for fiveIR Battalions. The recruitment process of two Border Battalions and two Women Battalions is going on."

Besides, it said, the remuneration of Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been enhanced up to Rs 18,000 per month,-- SPOs having experience less than three years Rs 6,000 per month, SPOs having experience more than three years and less than 5 years Rs 9,000 per month, SPOs having experience more than five years and less than 10 years Rs 12,000 per month, SPOs having experience more than 10 years and less than 15 years Rs 15,000 per month, and SPOs having experience more than 15 years Rs 18,000 per month.

"To support the Government of J&K in its initiatives, the Central Government has been making available Central Armed Police Forces as and when necessary, and has been helping to strengthen the J&K Police. The Ministry of Home Affairs reimburses the expenditure incurred by UT," the report added. (ANI)

