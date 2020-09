New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The process of online booking for high security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in Delhi has been simplified by doing away with the uploading of registration certificate and one-time password, officials said.

The transport department of the Delhi government, in a recent public notice, had asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to get the high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers without delay.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar Slams News Channels for Running Karan Johar's 2019 Party Video Over Nationwide Farmers Protest (Read Tweet).

"The process of taking appointment has been upgraded to make it convenient for consumers, and it just takes approximately two minutes. However, since the chassis number and engine number are required to be entered, it is recommended to keep the registration certificate (RC) and payment options ready while making the booking on www.bookmyhsrp.com," a spokesperson of Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited said.

Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited is a vendor of high security registration number plates.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Maintenance Mega Block on Slow Lines Between Churchgate And Mumbai Central on September 27 For Five Hours.

"The customer has the option to take a convenient date and time appointment for the affixation of plate at his chosen dealership of his vehicle brand. The payment can be made online through various platforms - credit card, debit card, Internet banking or UPI,” the spokesperson said.

"The requirement of uploading RC and generating one-time password (OTP) during booking has been done away with to ease the process," he said.

Vehicles having valid HSRP can register for getting the colour-coded stickers at a cost of Rs 100. The booking for the same is likely to start soon, he said.

The list of vehicle dealers authorised to fix the number plates is available on Delhi transport department's portal.

It takes four to five days for the HSRP to be ready and delivered to the vehicle dealer. The customer will have to just go once to the dealer at the scheduled date and time to get the HSRP affixed. It takes not more than 30 minutes for the process, subject to the existing circumstances, said the spokesperson.

Over 32 lakh vehicles, including 10-12 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers, registered prior to 2019, have to get the HSRP and third colour-coded sticker plates installed. Of this, so far 3.5 lakh vehicles have complied, he said.

The HSRP and color-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) and action can be taken against the vehicle owners violating the norm, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, a senior transport department officer said.

The vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, will have to get HSRP and color-coded stickers. The new vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 come equipped with these features, he said.

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with ‘light blue' colour stickers for petrol and CNG, and ‘orange' ones for diesel driven vehicles. It bears details such as the registration number, registering authority, laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

The HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)