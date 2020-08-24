Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI): Online classes for students in Telangana will begin from September 1, the school education department said in its order on Monday.

It noted that the cabinet meeting on August 5 had approved commencement of admissions and given the green signal for starting distance education and e-learning for schools.

"The government, after careful examination, hereby permit as part of e-learning and distance education, online classes on various digital/Tv/T-SAT platforms from September 1, 2020 in all schools.

All teachers shall attend schools regularly from August 27 onwards and shall prepare e-content lessons," the order said.

The schools will remain 'physically' closed for students until further orders, it added.

The director of school education has been requested to follow an alternative calendar prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and issue detailed operational guidelines, it further said.

