India News | Online Filing of Admission Forms for JMI University, Schools Extended Till June 30

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 08:31 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): iI view of ongoing COVID-19 crisis, online filing of admission forms for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and its schools has been extended till June 30.

"The online filling of admission form of the university including JMI schools has been further extended till 30.06.2020," said the JMI controller of examinations in a notice.

The form will be available for the candidates for editing between July 1 to July 3 for all programs, it added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 41,182 COVID-19 cases of which 24,032 are active cases while 15,823 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,327 patients have succumbed to the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

