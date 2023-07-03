Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Alwar in Rajasthan for allegedly duping an 18-year-old girl, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

As per the VP Road police station official, Rahul Shaukat Khan (21) and Zafruddin Khan (25) had last month contacted the victim via Whatsapp asking her to provide graphic designing services for a wedding.

One of the accused said he was an Army officer and that the wedding was of his sister, the official added.

"They sent her a QR code as part of the job, which she clicked and found that Rs 88,000 had been deducted from her bank account. She approached police later and a probe zeroed in on Rahul and Zafruddin in Rajasthan," he said.

"We managed to freeze Rs 70,000 found in Rahul's account. We have seized credit and debit cards of 15 banks, two mobile phones," he said.

The two have been charged with cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and were remanded in police custody till July 7, he added.

