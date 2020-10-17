Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): On Friday evening, Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri hillock lit up in all its glory as the Navratri festivities began Saturday.

Usually almost one lakh devotees thong the Kanak Durga temple each day during Navratri. However, this year, the temple administration has decided to allow only 10,000 devotees per day, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the city police offered silk robes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga as per the local customs.

Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped during Sharad Navratri celebrated annually in the month of October. Over the next nine days, devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The 10th day will be Vijaya Dasami, which symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Raavan, as per Hindu belief. (ANI)

