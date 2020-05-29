India News | Only 4 Trains out of 3,840 Total Shramik Special Trains Taken over 72 Hrs to Reach Their Destination: Railway Board Chairman

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Only four out of 3,840 total Shramik Special trains have taken over 72 hours to reach their destination and 90 per cent trains have been run with an average speed higher than normal mail express trains, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Friday.

"A media report stated that a train reached Siwan from Surat in nine days. It is fake news. The train reached its destination in two days. Only four trains out of 3,840 total trains have taken over 72 hours to reach their destination. 90 per cent trains have been run with an average speed higher than normal mail express trains," he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said that trains were diverted only during May 20-24 and "during this time, more than 250 trains were run every day. 90 per cent of these trains were for UP and Bihar, congesting routes."

"Only 71 of total 3,840 Shramik Special trains (1.85 per cent) have been diverted so far for only four days, as we were running more trains to meet the requirements of the State governments. This caused congestion in the route," he said.

"Most of the trains started between 2 pm and 12 midnight due to the time required in preparation before origin. Instead of every half an hour, trains have been run every 5-10 minutes," he said.

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown to send the migrant labourers back home. From May 12, 15 pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The country is under the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

