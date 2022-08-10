New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday declined to allow a senior advocate to mention cases for urgent listing and said only Advocates-on-Record or their junior colleagues will mention the matters now.

CJI said he wants to discourage the practice of senior counsel mentioning the matters before him.

When senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought to mention a case, CJI Ramana said, "I don't think we should entertain this senior business. This applies to you all, ask your AoRs to mention it."

Singhvi said as long as there is a uniform rule he doesn't mind.

After Singhvi, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and other senior advocates tried to mention their matters but CJI asked them to send their junior advocate or AoR to mention the case.

Last week, CJI Ramana had told Singhvi that he had received requests from junior lawyers to not allow mentioning by senior advocates.

On an earlier occasion, CJI Ramana had said that the reason for having a mentioning officer in the Supreme Court was to ensure that senior counsel do not get priority when it came to mentioning.

CJI had said, "We don't want to give any special priority to seniors, and deprive juniors of their opportunities. So this system was made, where all can make the mention before the mentioning Registrar." (ANI)

