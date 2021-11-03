Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed all Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners to strictly enforce the directions of Supreme Court, High Court and orders of the Special Relief Commission, Odisha regarding the sale and use of green crackers for reducing pollution during Diwali.

He gave these directions while reviewing the preparedness for this purpose with all districts and police commissioner over a video conference from Lok Seva Bhawan today.

Mahapatra stated that public health and post-covid care of the persons recovering from Covid are of prime importance. "There must be a proper balance between public health and celebration. Only the cracker certified by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) would be sold and used. No trader or retailer will be allowed to sell the crackers without a valid license for sale from the respective Collector or Police Commissioner," he added.

All cracker vendors and the people violating the orders would be strictly dealt with as per provisions of the law., Mahapatra said. Mahapatra also directed that nobody would be permitted to use the crackers on roads and public places. The people should use only the green crackers inside the premises of their own houses.

Explaining the direction of the apex courts, Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commission Pardeep Kumar Jena clarified that no trader or retailer should be allowed to deal with the crackers merely showing the code of green certification on the product. PESO certifies items of the green crackers and names of the factories producing those items. The certificates produced by the retailers could be verified from PESO before the issue of the trading and retail license. "The use of crackers must be confined to the specified time limit i.e. 8 PM to 10 PM and the sale of the crackers would be limited to the places specified by the concerned Collector and Police Commissioner," he added. (ANI)

