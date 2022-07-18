Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) The Apni Party on Monday said assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir so that an elected government is formed which will end the miseries of the people.

The party hit out at the BJP and alleged that it was responsible for divisive politics, growing unemployment and underdevelopment in the union territory.

“If we have to subside the pain of people, we should not be conditional. We say please hold elections first, then give it (restoration of statehood J-K). You have to give it back to us. It is our right," Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari told reporters here.

He said people were facing grave difficulties and only the elected government will end their pain.

Bukhari said his party represents the aspirations of both the regions of J-K and assured that it was committed for the inclusive development of all sections of society.

“J-K government is working directly on the directions of BJP. Yet, the problems of the general masses remain unsolved. Instead of working for public welfare, the bureaucracy behaves like they are the rulers while sitting in their AC rooms and avoid addressing public issues.” he alleged.

Bukhari said the BJP befooled the people of Jammu in the name of discrimination.

“Similarly Kashmir-based traditional political parties took advantage of BJP's divisive politics and accordingly charged the situation against Jammu by raking up issues of discrimination with Kashmir with an intention to help BJP in Jammu,” he said.

He said the BJP stopped the Darbar Move practice which was started by Dogra Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 and also abrogated special status and the statehood of J-K by downgrading it into two union territories and all these acts were against the interests of Jammu.

Bukhari said, “Tourists are nowhere in Jammu and markets are deserted. Ultimately, the BJP has turned Jammu into Pathankot. Jammu was a famous destination in the past for religious tourists. The economic condition of businessmen is worse and there are no future plans to protect the interests of Jammu.”

He said his party will give due respect and honour to the family members of martyrs and ex-servicemen.

“They are honorable members of our society as they protect our borders without caring for their lives. Hence, it becomes our responsibility to give them due respect and provide all possible help whichever is required to them.” he said.

