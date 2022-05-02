Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on Monday, said that there had been only one infiltration attempt this year which was foiled and that terrorists have not been able to breach our anti-infiltration grid.

While talking to the mediapersons in Srinagar, he said, "This year only one infiltration attempt was made from across the border and it was foiled. Terrorists have not been able to breach our anti-infiltration grid."

On Pakistan-based terrorists neutralised in Kashmir, he said, "Majority of these terrorists here remained quiet and put local youth as the face of terrorism here. As numbers of local terrorists decreased, they're now getting exposed & contacts are happening."

On reports of satellite phones and night vision devices being used by terrorists again, he stated, "They've found them, but they're not in large numbers. We've also changed our rules of engagement & procedures. It's not a big challenge." (ANI)

