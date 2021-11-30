New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) BSF Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that the force has about 7,500 women personnel in its ranks, many of whom have been deployed for "only" frisking women who pass through border gates.

"At each and every gate (at the borders), we have women personnel deployed who will do the frisking of women only and nothing else," he told reporters here on the eve of the 57th Raising Day of the force.

He added that even if there could have been an odd case of men personnel misbehaving with civilian women at the borders, they would "come down on such a person in the heaviest manner possible".

"Indiscipline is not to be tolerated at all, at whatever cost, that I can assure you completely," the DG said.

He said the Border Security Force (BSF) has about 7,500 women personnel in its ranks, out of which 139 are officers.

The BSF chief's statement came in the wake of a recent allegation made by a TMC MLA who said BSF troops touched "women inappropriately" during frisking.

During a discussion in the West Bengal Assembly earlier this month, where a resolution was moved opposing the Centre's decision to extend the territorial jurisdiction of the force, MLA Udayan Guha spoke about the "atrocities let loose by the BSF on people living in the border areas".

The BSF has a strength of about 2.65 lakh personnel at present and it was raised on December 1, 1965. It guards over 6,300 km of the Indian fronts with Pakistan on the west and Bangladesh on the east of the country.

