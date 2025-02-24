Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): As millions of devotees continue to throng the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister OP Rajbhar on Monday praised the Yogi Adityanath government for the successful organization of Maha Kumbh, stating that the large turnout of devotees reflects the administration's efforts.

"Crores of devotees are coming to Maha Kumbh on every bathing festival. It is a big achievement for the government that so far, more than 60 crore people have come and taken a holy dip. We congratulate the Chief Minister, he has made tireless efforts and everyone including the administration has worked hard," Rajbhar told ANI.

He further added, "Akhilesh Yadav earlier said that only sinners go to Maha Kumbh to wash away their sins, but later he went there secretly and took a bath. Ask him why he went there?..."

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also criticised the opposition for making "derogatory remarks" about the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, stating that such comments were an insult to Hindu culture and Indian traditions.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "The Maha Kumbh is a divine and grand event that has been a symbol of spiritual progress. However, the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have made irresponsible remarks against it. Such statements are not just an insult to the Maha Kumbh but also India and its culture."

A large number of devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The information department of the Uttar Pradesh government reported that as of Sunday, nearly 630 million people had taken the holy dip.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip. The final major bath will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)

