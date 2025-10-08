Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chife, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh underscored how Operation Sindoor was a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution, while addressing the air warriors on the 93rd Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

India's indigenous developed weapons delivering a bold and precise attacks, and restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness, the IAF chief mentioned.

"The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory, vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities. Operation Sindoor is a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution", IAF chief said.

Highlighting the pride taken in conducting the operation and pounding terror bases in Pakistan, the IAF chief added during his address, "Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. It proves to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days. India's bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness."

He praised how the air warriors have created history in every era, such as in 1948, 1971, and 1999 wars, and the destruction of terrorists in Balakot and their prowess in Operation Sindoor.

"Our air warriors have created history in every era; in 1948, 1971, 1999, the destruction of terrorists in Balakot and their prowess in Operation Sindoor... We are not only the protectors of the skies, but also the guardians of the nation's honour", he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh further mentioned how the integration of new systems, weapons and equipment into the Air Force's operational plans has been a "significant success". There has also been an increased culture of accountability, safety and security amongst the air warriors, he added.

"I can see that there is an increased culture of accountability, safety and security amongst the air warriors and this is directly reflecting in our reduced incidents and accidents. At all levels, leaders are leading from the front, demonstrating exceptional vision and empathy. They are ensuring that every individual is empowered with the necessary training and is motivated", the IAF chief said.

The IAF chief also praised the organisation's role during Operation Sindhu, carried out June 18 to evacuate Indian nationals from conflict zones in Iran and Israel.

"During Operation Sindhu, IAF sprang into action to evacuate Indian citizens from conflict-ridden zones and furthermore IAF responded to international crisis in other countries, airlifting relief materials and personnel", he said.

"The compassion, speed and reliability with which Indian Air Force delivered hope, often under hazardous conditions, embodies the highest ideals of service before self", he added.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day today.

The parade featured fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter.

Earlier, CDS, along with the chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

The celebrations demonstrated the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years. (ANI)

