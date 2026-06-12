India News | Op Sindoor Showed Capability of India's Indigenous Defence Manufacturing: Jitendra Singh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): International interest in India's indigenous defence manufacturing has increased substantially after their performance in Operation Sindoor with the Brahmos missile also showing its excellent capabilities, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

Speaking in Dogri at a public gathering in Udhampur to celebrate 12 years of the BJP-led government, Singh said that global demand for India's defence systems has increased.

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"While India's defence production has jumped 174 per cent since 2014, yielding a massive 1.5 lakh crore rupees in total production and 23,000 crore rupees in exports to countries like Indonesia and Vietnam--it was the action during Operation Sindoor that forced the global community to recognise the true quality and lethality of the weapon system," he said.

The minister contrasted this newfound military export capability with India's historical reliance on foreign imports, pointing to weapon shortages in the 1962 conflict with China.

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India launched Op Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan. India effectively retaliated against subsequent Pakistani aggression, pounding its air bases.

Singh also highlighted major infrastructure projects across the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency, new degree colleges in remote areas, a regional passport office, a radio station and Vande Bharat trains.

Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that 12 years of the Narendra Modi government have transformed India into an aspirational nation driven by opportunity, innovation and self-belief, while asserting that governance reforms, technological democratisation and citizen-centric policies have reshaped the way Indians perceive their prospects.

According to a press release, the Minister outlined the next phase of growth, stating that India's space economy, currently close to $9 billion, is expected to expand to about $45 billion over the next seven to eight years as the country advances towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 4,399 days in office as a continuously serving elected Prime Minister, Singh highlighted a range of measurable outcomes over the past decade. He said India's space startup ecosystem had grown from a single-digit number of startups a few years ago to around 400 today, with one startup recently attaining unicorn status. India's space economy is now valued at nearly $9 billion and is projected to reach $45 billion by the end of the next seven to eight years.

The Minister said the country's startup ecosystem had expanded from about 350-400 startups in 2014 to more than 2.3 lakh at present, generating nearly 24-25 lakh jobs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)