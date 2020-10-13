New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that 'Operation Green' under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan provides 50 per cent subsidy on both transportation of eligible crops from surplus production to deficient markets and on storage including cold storage.

"Operation Green under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan provides 50 per cent subsidy on both transportation of eligible crops from surplus production to deficient markets and on storage including cold storage," Gadkari tweeted.

"Earlier, the farmers had to claim it from the Food Processing Ministry, now farmers can directly book rail freight at subsidised rates. Also, the scheme has now been extended to all fruits and vegetables," he added.

The Union Minister further thanked the Ministry of Railways and Food Processing Ministry for directly providing a subsidy of 50 per cent in the rail freight cost. (ANI)

