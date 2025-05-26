Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to Pahalgam terror attack, is a "mission to protect humanity and end terrorism" and asserted that whoever tries to bleed Indian will be replied in the same language.

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor and said, India's retaliation in the wake of Pakistani aggression was so strong "that their airbases are still in ICU".

PM Modi said it was the valour and bravery of India's Armed Forces that Pakistan waved the white flag. He said India has zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor made our policy crystal clear. Whoever will make us bleed will see a similar response. At no cost will they be spared. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism. We waited for 15 days to see if Pakistan would take any steps against terrorism, but probably, terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said those raising an eye against India will not be spared.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India subsequently repelled aggression by Pakistan and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

PM Modi recalled that he had said in a rally in Bihar after the Pahalgam terror attack that the terror camps will be destroyed.

He said India's target was the headquarters of terror organisations, and these were hit with precision.

"This shows how capable and disciplined are our armed forces. We have shown to the world that we can destroy terror camps, their bases from within our country," he said.

India has also sent seven all-party delegations to partners across the world to highlight the country's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

