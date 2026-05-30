India News | Operation Sindoor Set Benchmark for Bharat's Response to Provocation: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said the Operation Sindoor had set the benchmark for how "Bharat responds to provocation" and urged graduating cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) to uphold that standard as they begin their military careers.

Addressing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the NDA at the tri-services academy campus in Khadakwasla, Pune, General Dwivedi highlighted the changing nature of modern warfare and the importance of integrated military responses.

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"Threats today do not always arrive in uniform or on a declared front.... Operation Sindoor demonstrated that and set the benchmark when national will was expressed with precision and resolve, defining how Bharat responds to provocation. That standard now belongs to you to uphold," the Army Chief said.

Emphasising the value of jointness among the three services, General Dwivedi noted that the success of Operation Sindoor reflected the integrated approach inculcated at the NDA.

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"The integrated response you witnessed in Operation Sindoor was built on exactly the kind of foundation NDA lays down. Jointness, not as a concept studied, but as an instinct lived alongside soldiers of all three services from day one," he said.

General Dwivedi reviewed the parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground, where 355 cadets were commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces. The graduating batch also included 24 cadets from 12 friendly foreign countries.

Recalling his own journey, the Army Chief said the occasion held special significance as he had passed out from the academy more than four decades ago.

"More than 42 years ago, I passed out through this very quarter deck, carrying the pride of what this academy had made me, raring to have a rendezvous with what may lie ahead... I also wish to acknowledge 24 cadets from 12 friendly foreign countries passing out today," he said.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the academy as it celebrated its 150th Course. The event was attended by senior military officers, dignitaries and family members of the cadets.

General Dwivedi's presence carried added significance as he returned to his alma mater as the Reviewing Officer. An alumnus of the NDA's 65th Course and former Charlie Squadron cadet, he described the academy as the institution that shaped his values, leadership and commitment to national service. (ANI)

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