Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) Opium worth Rs 10 crore has been seized from Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express here on Thursday and four persons, including two women, were arrested from the train, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Railway Police Bhanwar Lal Meena said a special team of Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out a search operation in the 20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express after getting a tip-off.

During the search, the police seized a huge quantity of opium and nabbed four persons, including two women, from the B4 and B9 coaches of the train. All hail from Bihar, he added.

"The weight of opium is 10.11 kg and market value is approximately Rs 10 crore. They were carrying the opium from Dimapur to Howrah," Meena said.

A case has been registered at Guwahati GRP under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and necessary legal follow up actions are being taken, the SP added.

