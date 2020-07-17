Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party on Thursday hit back at opposition parties in the State and alleged that their opposition to the construction of a new building for the Osmania General Hospital in 2015 is to be blamed for the present flooding in the hospital.

Krishank Manne, TRS Spokesperson on Thursday put out a video stating that opposition parties are attempting to politicise the issue now and had forgotten what they did in the past.

"Osmania General Hospital was constructed by late Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan about a century ago was declared to be unsafe for the patients and doctors by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological university. Chief Minister KCR after knowing about it visited Osmania General Hospital in the year 2015 and requested for the construction of the new building as the safety of doctors and patients is more important than anything else. But the opposition parties denied his move and petitioned with High Court against the government of Telangana," he said.

"Forgetting the fact which they have done earlier the opposition parties are trying to politicise now. It is unfortunate that the after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city, Osmania General hospital here was flooded with water due to the old drainage system. Opposition parties are behaving as hypocrites not having any political issues are trying to politicise and stop developmental works where the government of Telangana have initiated much earlier," he added.

Today patients and doctors of Osmania General Hospital are suffering because of the opposition parties who opposed the construction of new Osmania General Hospital building in 2015, TRS spokesperson said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP Captain N Uttam Kumar Reddy had on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister KC Rao should start constructing a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) while protecting the heritage structure.

BJP leader Ramchander Rao had on Thursday said Osmania General Hospital does not have proper facilities, proper drainage system, because of which when it rained in Hyderabad, the entire hospital was flooded, the patients were panicking and they left the hospital.

On July 15, after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city, the State-run Osmania General hospital here was flooded with water. People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward in the hospital.

Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following rain on Monday. (ANI)

