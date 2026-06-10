India News | Oppn Parties Ought to Acknowledge Public Trust PM Modi Gained: AIMWPLB President Shaista Amber

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) president Shaista Amber congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office while also urging opposition parties to reflect on the public trust earned by him.

Speaking to ANI, Amber said, "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his organisation, and the Government of India on setting such a significant record, surpassing even that of the late Jawaharlal Nehru. There must be a reason why the people of our country have placed their trust in you and why you represent them. You are leading the government, and your party holds power in so many states. Opposition parties ought to acknowledge this achievement and reflect on the reasons behind it."

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Padma Shri Awardee Dr Rajendra Prasad also congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, highlighting the massive expansion of medical colleges, seats, and the AYUSH department over the last twelve years.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "I congratulate PM Modi and wish him good health. As a doctor working in a medical college, I would like to highlight the tremendous progress medical science has made over the past 12 years. If I recall correctly, before 2014, there were around 400 medical colleges across India; that number has now risen to over 800.MBBS seats have increased from approximately 51,000 to around 1,29,000. We have opened many medical colleges during this period, and the 'One District, One Medical College' initiative is currently underway."

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"Consequently, there has been a significant increase in both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats. Another major achievement, in my view, is the significant development of the AYUSH department, our alternative system of medicine over these twelve years," he added.

SP Sharma, Chief Economist at The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), congratulated Prime Minister Modi for completing 12 years in office and said that the country has witnessed a major economic transformation. He noted that India has grown from a $2 trillion economy in 2014 to more than $4 trillion at present and is now the fourth-largest economy in the world.

He said that the Indian economy was on track to become the third-largest in the next 2 to 3 years.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate PM Modi on continuously becoming the longest serving Prime Minister. We were only a $2 trillion economy in 2014. Now we are a more than $4 trillion economy, and we have improved our number significantly from the 10th-largest economy. Now we are the fourth largest economy, and shortly we are going to become the third largest in the next 2 to 3 years. Yesterday, the government announced the Bhavya scheme for the industrial hubs. After 2020, India is becoming more and more lucrative in the global charts for global investors."

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal also congratulated the PM for completing 12 years of exemplary service and fostering a robust business ecosystem in India.

"On behalf of ASSOCHEM, I congratulate PM Modi for completing 12 years of exemplary service to the people. He has fostered a robust business ecosystem," Sanyal told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi has created history by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. On June 10, PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days after the first general election. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)