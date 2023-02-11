Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said opposition parties should unite against the communal forces in the country to topple the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He also met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence and discussed several issues.

Also Read | New Tax Regime to Benefit Middle Class; Leave More Money in Their Hands, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We have been advocating that regional parties wherever they are strong should unitedly fight against the communal forces. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wants that all opposition parties should fight the elections jointly and uproot the BJP-led government at the Centre,” Yadav said.

After arriving here for a party programme during the day, the RJD leader was speaking to media persons at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Takes A Jibe at Government’s U-Turn On ‘Cow Hug Day’: Was Govt ‘Cow-ed’ by Jokes or Was It ‘Cow-Ardice’.

Taking to Twitter Soren said, “Met the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar State, brother @yadavtejashwi ji at residence. Various issues related to the country and the state were discussed during the meeting."

Yadav reached Jharkhand to strengthen the RJD's base in the state and would attend a party programme at Ranchi's Harmu area.

Hundreds of party workers gathered at the airport here to extend a warm welcome to their leader.

Notably, the RJD is a constituent of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand and has only one MLA in the 81-member state assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)