Guwahati, Jun 12 (PTI) Opposition parties on Saturday attacked the Assam government for its "U-turn" on waiving microfinance loans as promised before the assembly polls, and accused the BJP of "cheating" people.

The Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Raijor Dal (RD) and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) contended that the suggestions made by a government-appointed committee tantamount to "betrayal" of the trust of people.

Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal, who heads the panel, on Friday said it has suggested the loan amount will not be waived if availed after December 31, 2020 or it turned into NPA, family income is more than Rs 1 lakh, any member pays income tax and owns a car.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrat Saikia demanded that the state government remove all pre-conditions and waive the loans to give relief to poor women, as part of the BJP's poll assurance.

"By including different conditions, the government actually does not want to help the women. They promised to waive advances during the election campaign only to garner votes, and now made a U-turn," he said.

AIUDF organisational general secretary Aminul Islam said the points mentioned by Singhal only serve the purpose of cheating" the common people.

"The BJP is indulging in cheap politics in the name of giving relief from microfinance loans. Lakhs of women were waiting for the waiver, but what the party did to them is nothing but a poll gimmick," he added.

RD working president Bhasco De Saikia said making a "U-turn" on its promises is a "habit" of the BJP.

"The BJP should stop betraying people by giving false hope and have courage to fulfil promises," Saikia said.

After Singhal declared the pre-conditions in the report to be submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, women members of self-help groups (SHGs) criticised the state government, demanding a complete waiver of their loans.

A total amount of Rs 12,500-crore microfinance loans, comprising both principal and interest, and availed by 26 lakh customers, mostly women, from 40 lenders is due as on March 31, Singhal had told reporters.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said Sarma had promised that all microfinance loans, irrespective of the sum, would be waived, which generated huge support for the saffron party ahead of the polls.

"We demand that the government should stick to its assurance without any discrimination," he added.

