Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) The opposition parties were indulging in spreading false information on the new farm legislations, claiming that the MSP for farm produce and markets would not be available but the NDA government has actually increased the MSP, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

"(Opposition say) farmers wont be able to sell their produce in markets. MSP wont be there. False information. On behalf of the Central government, I am challenging either the Chief Minister of this state or leaders who oppose this," he said.

"We, in the Central government, are not at all thinking of abolishing MSP. I am submitting to you as Union Minister. Not abolishing MSP, we increased (it)," he further said.

Reddy, who was speaking at a round table organised here by BJPs Kisan Morcha on the new agriculture legislations recently enacted in Parliament by the NDA government, alleged that Congress and Communistsand the farmers unions affiliated to them had on several occasions talked about farmers not being able to sell their produce wherever they wanted to sell.

The Communists should say why they are opposing it now, he said.

Without naming Congress, he asked why the party, when in power for long, did not think of supplying neem-coated urea to prevent its black marketing.

Reddy, who stressed that the NDA government is sincere in working for farmers welfare and to increase their income, asserted that market yards and MSP would continue to exist the same way.

The farmers unions can directly engage with the NDA government on their problems, he said. Congress and other opposition parties and also the ruling TRS in Telangana are opposed to the new farm legislations enacted by the NDA government recently.PTI SJR NVG

