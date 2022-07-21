New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday said the Opposition wants Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function but its only demand is that the first debate this session should be on price rise and levying of GST on certain food items of daily use.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking this debate.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said from the Opposition parties' side there is only one demand that immediately there should be a debate on price rise and "GST hike on (certain) food items".

"We want to Parliament to function but we have one demand that the first debate should be on price rise and GST hike on food items," he said.

"Government often says we are ready for debate, it is said for all issues and all governments say this. If tomorrow, the government says at 11 AM or 11:15 AM that it is ready for debate on price rise in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, then Opposition is ready," he asserted.

