India News | Oppn Was Making Strategy to Weaken Country when India Was Combating COVID-19: Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Opposition was making strategy to weaken the country when the country was fighting against the COVID-19.

"When the country was fighting the corona epidemic, the opposition was making strategy every day through video conferencing to weaken the country. For us, the country is above our party. But for Congress, their party is above the country. Even in such a crisis, they were doing politics. It is an irresponsible act of Opposition. It is condemnable," he said while addressing addressing 'Karnataka Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing.

"Whenever the country has been in crisis we have always stood for the nation and we have not done petty politics. During the 1965 war, our Jan Sangh leaders were standing like a rock beside Lal Bahadur Shastri. When the 1971 Liberation War happened, our leaders were beside Indira Gandhi," he said.

"I say this with sadness that when the Kargil War happened when our soldiers were fighting on the border, the Congress party was requesting a Rajya Sabha session. Similarly, when an all-party meeting took place, they weren't present," he alleged.

Nadda alleged that Congress is only concerned with their party and not the country.

"They did not care about the country but only their politics. I want to say to Congress to take tuition from us if they don't know how to be an Opposition," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi said country's DNA is changing and people are getting intolerant. They forgot who were intolerant. 1.25 lakh people were jailed during the emergency. Except for the Congress party people and Communists, people from all political parties were jailed. The media representatives, too, were behind bars. And Congress now talks about intolerance? Rahul should take care of his party's DNA," Nadda said.

Nadda said that Jammu & Kashmir became an integral part of India followed by the abrogation of Article 370.

"Mehbooba Mufti had said that rivers of blood will flow if Article 370 is abrogated. Not a single drop of blood was shed. We are happy that Jammu & Kashmir became an integral part of India but people of J&K are happier than us with the move," he said.

"106 laws including POCSO and Prevention of Corruption Act were not applicable in J&K prior to the abrogation of Article 370. After it was removed, J&K has been mainstreamed and now there will be an investigation on the corruption in the state that stopped its development," he said.

The BJP president underlined that 9 crore Muslim women have been freed from the shackles of Triple Talaq by Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019.

"I want to tell such 'pseudo-seculars' that Islamic countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Syria have already banned the practice of Triple Talaq. 9 crore Muslim women have been freed from the shackles of Triple Talaq. A lot of people who do vote bank politics of Muslim votes were questioning this move," he said.

He said that 38 crore people have opened Jan-Dhan accounts and during coronavirus pandemic, women have received Rs 1,500 rupees through these accounts. (ANI)

