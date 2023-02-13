New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the Opposition members come to the Parliament only after deciding that they won't allow it to function.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till the beginning of the next part of the Budget Session on March 13, amid ruckus created by a united Opposition led by Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members, as the Chair declined the notices of several members on various issues.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "The way the Opposition is stalling the proceedings in the House (Rajya Sabha) by creating a ruckus is very wrong and unfair. Those who disrespected the chair, and broke the rules should apologise. Their notices could be tabled after and the House will decide on them at its discretion."

"Despite repeated requests, the Opposition did not allow the House to function. The Opposition members come to the House only once they have decided not to allow it to function. It is sad when members want to raise very serious matters but do not get a chance to do so. This is also a violation of the rights of the members," he added.

The Upper House saw two adjournments -- first till 11.50 am and the second till 11 am on March 13 -- as the Opposition leaders continued their protest sloganeering in the House demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani row."

Before the first adjournment, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named several MPs and warned them for not to indulge in such acts that disrupt the proceedings of the House. This after several Opposition members trooped to the well of the House chanting slogans.

The Chairman named a few of them, including Raghav Chaddha, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Kumar Ketkar and Sandeep Pathak.

The ruckus started soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am and 'Zero House' was allowed.

As the Chairman declined the notices of several Opposition leaders, the members started raising slogans and many of them trooped into the well chanting "JPC se Jaanch Karao (order a JPC probe)".

Amid the din, Dhankhar tried to run the House, saying he "expect everyone in the House to help in running it smoothly."

"We have to maintain our conduct so that people of the country like it," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to expunging his remarks during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil earlier.

Dhankhar objected to Kharge, saying "You are forfeiting your right. You always raise questions on a chair that it takes decisions under pressure."

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, said "It is truly an insult of the House", as he requested the Chair to adjourn the house for some time and warn the members.

As the ruckus continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till 11.50 am after naming a few members with a warning.

The Chairman allowed the 'Question Hour' after the House reassembled at 11.50 am but he had to adjourn it till 11 am on March 13, the second part of the Budget Session, amid the persisting din from Opposition benches. (ANI)

