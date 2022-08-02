New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday raised concerns over the rising inflation in the country that is impacting the common people and asked the government to provide relief to the poor by reducing duties.

Members of the ruling BJP, however, said the inflation rate was only at 7 per cent and this was mainly on account of external factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war and global disruptions. They also hailed the government for navigating the economy in the right direction in such a troublesome time.

Participating in a short-duration discussion on rising prices of essential items, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said this time rural India is also facing the inflationary impact -- both as a producer of food and as a consumer of goods.

"The cost of food production for farmers in the past year has gone up by around 21 per cent. But his income has not gone up despite the assurances to double the farm income," he said.

Now rural inflation is higher than urban inflation and this is happening in this country for the first time. The living cost in villages has gone up despite the fact that the country's maximum number of people reside in rural areas.

He noted there were several reasons for this inflation including energy taxation, service inflation, GST, cost pull inflation, income not rising in the ratio of increasing inflation, falling rupee, and collusion between the corporate and the government. Energy tax which is levied on fuels such as petrol and diesel is one the highest in the world and has a cascading effect on the common people.

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Chadha said its collection grows in proportionate to the inflationary growth in prices and the government would never intend to reduce it. GST is trying to make a common person poorer.

Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP said India's current inflation is around 7 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world. There are 63 countries where the rate of inflation is over 10 per cent.

"The rate of inflation of India in August is 7.01 per cent," he said, adding that developed countries like Italy have an inflation rate of 7.9 per cent, Germany 7.5 per cent, Canada 8.1 per cent, the USA 9.1 per cent and the UK 9.4 per cent.

Even the USA, which is the largest economy, is selling oil from a strategic reserve to contain inflation.

Today the world is facing a bigger challenge of recession rather than inflation. Citing a recent survey by Bloomberg, Trivedi said India has zero probability of slipping into recession, though several large economies in Asia face the threat.

Over the fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, he said this is because the US federal reserve is hiking interest rates to contain inflation. "Hence whether it's Yen, Euro, Pound, Sterling or any other currency, you would not find any difference (in valuation against INR)," he added.

Mahua Maji of the JMM raised the issues faced by the tribals and said poverty and inflation are creating havoc in the tribal areas.

Rajani Ashokrao Patil of the Congress said women were the most affected by price rise. Even LPG cylinders distributed under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana are not being used. A report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) suggests that 65 per cent of LPG cylinders are not used because the price has gone over Rs 1,000 a piece.

Birendra Prasad Baishya of the AGP said the current inflation rate is high due to the Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said the government has to take action to bring back the value of the rupee value to the level required.

"You are benefiting the corporates, finishing the poor people, this is not the right gesture of the government," he said.

V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRCP said the present central government has failed to control inflation.

Sujeet Kumar of the BJD highlighted the "plight of crores of citizens who are crying about the price rise".

Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD called for a discussion on inflation in healthcare.

Ranjeet Ranjan of the Congress said the downward spiral in the economy began with demonetisation.

She said that it is the poor and the middle class which have been bearing the brunt of rise in prices of essential items.

Fauzia Khan of the NCP criticised the government for imposing GST on essential commodities such as milk. Criticising the government's policies, Binoy Viswam of the CPI noted that the rupee value is going to reduce further against the US dollar in the coming days.

He asked the government to increase allocation under the rural job scheme MNREGA to help the rural population.

Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD pointed out that the cost of doing farming has gone up significantly over the past few years. K R Suresh Reddy of the TRS stated that it was wrong to blame the Russia-Ukraine conflict for price increase in the country.

Countering the opposition, Ghanshyam Tiwari of the BJP said that despite so many geo-political challenges the country has performed better than so many nations.

