New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal responded to AAP leader Atishi's remarks on the BJP's governance in Delhi. He stated that BJP workers are confident that a loyal member will become Chief Minister, while opposition parties are focused on others instead of dealing with their issues.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "BJP workers are not worried about this (Delhi's Chief Minister face) because we know that a loyal worker will become the Chief Minister of BJP but the opposition parties are very worried about this. They could not manage their own house but are looking at the house of others. I think if they (opposition parties) organize their scattered family then it will be in their interest."

Recently, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has criticized the BJP for its lack of clarity on governance in the capital, questioning whether the party is running the government.

In a statement, Atishi said, "I want to ask the BJP to decide whether they are running the government or not. When there are power cuts, the BJP people say that Atishi is the caretaker CM, she is responsible for this, but when the machine comes to Yamuna, they say that the BJP and LG are running the government. They should decide whether they are running the government or not..."

She went on to accuse the BJP of not having any vision or plan for Delhi. "BJP cannot run the government in Delhi, Narendra Modi knows that not even one of his 48 MLAs can run the government. He can only loot the money of the people of Delhi," Atishi said.

Atishi further criticized the BJP for failing to appoint a Chief Minister, despite their 48 selected legislators. "Even after 10 days, PM Modi can't trust the 48 selected legislators, and make one of them a CM," she added. Atishi also referred to BJP's years in power at the Delhi Municipal Corporation, accusing its councillors of corruption.

"After being in power for 15 years in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, all the BJP Councillors looted the people and the MCD," she claimed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)