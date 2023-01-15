Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government has put up a formidable stand in the Supreme Court in the Mahadayi river water dispute against Karnataka and slammed the opposition parties for "playing politics" on the issue.

His statement comes a day before opposition parties are scheduled to hold a public meeting in Sakhalim, the CM's Assembly seat.

In his social media address, Sawant claimed previous Congress governments did not take steps to put forward Goa's stand on the river water sharing dispute.

He alleged a major part of water diversion was done by Karnataka when Goa had Congress governments.

"Opposition parties are not interested in solving the issue. They are more concerned about playing politics over Mahadayi river water diversion by Karnataka. Opposition parties boycotted the all party meeting called to finalise a delegation for New Delhi," he said.

He said Goa will win the Mahadayi case in the apex court.

