Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Even as security forces continue their cordon and search Operations in Poonch after Thursday's terror attack on an Army Convoy that killed four Army personnel, the Opposition parties have begun politicising the incident.

Reacting to the terrorist attack in Poonch in which three Army personnel lost their lives Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut compared the incident with the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 questioned the motive of the central government after this attack.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "Yesterday's terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack. The govt is sleeping. Do you(BJP) again want to do politics on the sacrifice by our jawans? Do you want to seek votes again in 2024 as you did in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack? If we ask questions about the Poonch incident, then they will throw us out of Delhi or the country."

Sanjay Raut further said that miscreants intruded into the Parliament but the government had no knowledge about it.

"The government is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 and see what has happened. This is a serious issue. In the last two months just see how many soldiers have been killed. They don't allow the Parliament to function. When we questioned Parliament's intrusion they removed us from Parliament. If we question on Poonch attack they will throw us out of country," he added.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism has not ended in the Union Territory hours after four army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday in Srinagar about the latest terror attack, the National Conference President said,"...Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended. They (Central government) are only talking about boosting tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here."

Security has been heightened at the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway after the terrorist attack on two Army vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector occurred on Thursday, which led to the killing of four Army personnel.

Four Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official said.

The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At approximately 3:45 PM on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops," an Army official said. (ANI)

