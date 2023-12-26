Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, the BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said the leaders in the rival alliance to old videos of the departed saffron stalwart in Parliament and learn how to behave and conduct themselves in the temple of democracy.

Speaking to ANI on a day suspected Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee dared the Centre to arrest him over his mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying he would do it many times over as he considered it as an 'art form', Majumdar said, "The 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being celebrated not just by our party members across the state but various social organisations as well. We are paying our tributes to him on 'Good Governance Day'. He laid the foundation for good governance in the country, which is now being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Today is a day when we should all take a solemn pledge to follow the path of good governance and fulfill Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision to take India towards progress," he added.

"The opposition should see the videos of how the Parliament was conducted during the tenure of PM Vajpayee. They should see how he used to speak and how the Opposition members conducted themselves at the time. He would never rush to the Well of the House and foul-mouth the Chair. Our Opposition members should learn a lesson or two from him," the BJP's Bengal chief said.

The BJP, on Monday, organised several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, which is also observed as 'Good Governance Day'.

Several prominent leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, paid glowing tributes to the former PM on his birth anniversary, while party heavyweights led by Prime Minister Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also laid floral tributes at Vajpayee's memorial in the national capital.

Taking to his official handle on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation-building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age."

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee served the nation as the PM thrice.

He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

