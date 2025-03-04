Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi following the resignation of the Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde after his close aide Walmik Karad was sent to judicial custody in an extortion case allegedly linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

The opposition has criticised the Fadnavis government, alleging inaction by them.

Congress MLA Nana Patole on Tuesday accused the state government of protecting the accused, adding that the level of crime has increased in Maharashtra.

Patole further questioned that when the government would take action against such ministers.

"It took so long for the Government to do this. It means that the Government protects the guilty. Crime has increased in Maharashtra...There are several such Ministers in Maharashtra's Council of Ministers. The question is, when will action be taken against such ministers?" Patole told reporters.

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government following the resignation of the minister Dhananjay Munde.

Citing the purported report related to murder incident, Bhai Jagtap questioned the government over the law and situation order in the state. He further mentioned the alleged sexual assault on the woman in Pune.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "The opposition has always followed this case... When the photos came on social media yesterday, people were shocked how this could happen in Maharashtra, on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule, Ambedkar. They (Mahayuti) should be ashamed while taking their names. A minister is giving irresponsible statement regarding Pune incident, which I deeply condemn... DCP was attacked in Pune... Is this the law and order of Maharashtra? On the other side, CM is saying that he accepted the resignation on the basis of ethics. What kind of ethics is this?..."

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation today to the Chief Minister. This came after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January. Karad is wanted in a Rs2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted NCP MLA and Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation and forwarded it to the Governor for further action.

Speaking on the resignation Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

Reacting to the resignation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Maharashtra government for protecting and defending Munde for a long time.

"High time. Shame that Munde was allowed to continue, was defended, was protected by the government till date. Truth can't be hidden, and yesterday, with the images emerging of the way Santosh Deshmukh was murdered, it was people's outrage that forced government hand," she posted on X.

Earlier in January, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, underlining that he does not wish to engage in the politics surrounding the matter.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM had said.

He further added, "I have said earlier as well that if anyone has evidence against any individual, they should provide it to us. My priority is to ensure that Santosh Deshmukh's murderer is punished. Our role is clear--justice must be served for Santosh Deshmukh."

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, Maharashtra, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the village. (ANI)

