Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): As the Opposition resorted to sloganeering on the first day of the last session of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly session on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that Opposition is trying to make headlines to get coverage as te polls are round the corner.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri urged Speaker Vipin Parmar to allow a debate on the notice of no-confidence motion under Rule 278 given by 23 MLAs of Congress and one of the CPM. Congress MLAs resorted to sloganeering while holding hand bills about price rise and unemployment.

Thakur said, "Vidhan Sabha's Monsoon Session commenced and on the first day of the session, after the obituary, the resolution that was brought by the Congress, we have said that we don't have any problem and we are ready to discuss it openly because we are more than twice their number currently."

When asked about the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition, the Chief Minister said, "I was also bringing this to their notice that recently votes were cast in Presidential elections. Our candidate got 45 votes and the Congress candidate got 22 votes. Opposition is also confused that where that one vote went. So, in such a situation, as far as the government is concerned, the government is strong. They used to think that they want to discuss and they will get a chance to discuss when such resolution they will bring in Vidhan Sabha. We have already said that we are ready to talk openly."

Till now the number of sessions held so far, all our ministers and MLAs have vehemently responded to the Opposition and right now also they will be answered befittingly. Whatever issue they will raise, we have a lot of material to tell them back, Thakur added.

Speaking about the Opposition's intention in the Assembly, Thakur said, "As we are close to the elections, the Opposition is trying to make headlines. An attempt is being made to create a kind of atmosphere among the people to create an uproar so that they can get coverage. This is their objective."

He further said that these people are trying to mislead and trying to spread false propaganda among the people, which shows their frustration.

"One of their leaders said in his speech that they will give Rs 1,500 to every woman between the age of 18 to 60 every month. Another leader said that cut your coat according to your clothes. The situation has become like Channi who was the Chief Minister of Punjab. He contested from two places and lost both. They are frustrated because they have been rejected by the people of the country. The question of their survival remains in Himachal Pradesh, hence they are worried," Thakur said.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition knows that if they lose Himachal Pradesh then they will lose from everywhere.

"We have seen situations in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In a year, elections will take place and a cleaning campaign will be done there. In Himachal Pradesh, I can say one thing with certainty the issues about which they are trying to raise like the police recruitment matter, were in 2018 in the BJP government when the action took place on the paper leak in their term and recruitment even after the leak took place in 2016. In the paper that was leaked, no action was taken," he added.

"They should also know that in PMT exams, papers were sold in 2006 and it was the Congress government then. What happened in that? High Court had to intervene and cancel it. Apart from this, there are many issues of corruption in the Congress party," he mentioned.

He said that the matter of determining the time rests with the Speaker.

"Everything is discussed under the rules inside the Legislative Assembly. Timing is prescribed under the rules. Both the ruling party and the opposition have an opportunity to speak in it," he said.

This four-day monsoon session is the last session of the House before assembly elections, which is scheduled for later this year. (ANI)

