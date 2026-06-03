India News | Opposition Walks out of Keralam Assembly After Pinarayi Vijayan Accuses UDF Government of Ignoring Transfer Norms

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Opposition staged a walkout from the Keralam Assembly on Wednesday after Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan accused the government of disregarding long-standing procedures governing employee transfers.

The protest came after the ruling side defended the transfer process, insisting that all postings were being carried out in accordance with established rules and administrative requirements.

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The issue was raised through an adjournment motion notice moved by Opposition MLA V Joy under Rule 50, seeking to suspend regular House proceedings and hold a detailed discussion on the matter. The Opposition alleged that several transfers had been made in violation of established norms following the change in government.

Speaking in the Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "There are established procedures and norms governing the transfer of government employees. However, employees are being transferred in violation of these rules merely because there has been a change in government. All established criteria are being ignored."

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He further alleged that officials responsible for issuing such transfer orders were being rewarded with influential positions. "Officials who issue such arbitrary transfer orders are being rewarded with special positions and privileges. This appears to be a gesture of gratitude for carrying out a particular agenda," he said.

Vijayan also pointed to decisions of the Administrative Tribunal, claiming that some transfer orders had been stayed because they appeared to violate established rules. He demanded a review of all transfers allegedly made outside prescribed norms and urged the government to revoke such orders.

The Opposition leader also raised concerns over the treatment of contract employees working under Kudumbashree, alleging that some had been dismissed without prior notice despite court observations regarding their eligibility for regular appointments.

Responding to the allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph maintained that the transfer process was being conducted under Clause 3 of the Government Order issued on February 25, 2017, and in line with prescribed guidelines. He said only routine transfers arising from administrative requirements and retirements were being undertaken.

After the government declined the demand for a separate discussion, Vijayan announced a walkout, stating that the Opposition was registering its "strong protest" against what he described as an anti-democratic approach and continued violations of established norms. (ANI)

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