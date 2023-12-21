Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has termed the behaviour of opposition MPs towards Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as unparliamentary, indecent and inexcusable conduct.

"The unparliamentary, indecent and inexcusable conduct of the opposition towards the Honorable Vice President and Honorable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament premises is not only undemocratic but also reflects their bad manners. This act, full of arrogance and hatred towards people holding constitutional posts, is extremely shameful. I strongly condemn this act which insults parliamentary dignity," Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Charu Pragya criticized TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday for mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that Opposition MPs are not even apologetic about the incident.

On Tuesday, a video went viral showing TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations during a protest by the suspended Opposition members on the stairs of Parliament.

"All these MPs first created a ruckus in Parliament, and they were suspended for it. Then how do they choose to entertain themselves? By mocking, by doing mimicry of our Vice President," Charu Pragya said while speaking to ANI.

Pragya expressed her dismay over the incident, claiming that the mimicry not only insulted the Vice President but also targeted every family member of a farmer in the country, asserting, "They've not just insulted Dhankhar ji, they have insulted every family member of a farmer in this country, they have insulted every single Jat. They have personally insulted me."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, after the video of him mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar went viral, clarified his conduct, saying that he did not intend to hurt anyone. "I wasn't intending to hurt anyone. I do not know why he is taking this on himself. Does he act like this in the Rajya Sabha?" Banerjee said. (ANI)

