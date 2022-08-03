Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress MLA Rohit Thakur has alleged that the Centre and state governments have failed to fulfil the promises made to farmers to double their income and that apple growers were facing "an unprecedented hike in the packaging cost".

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, he said the horticulture sector "is on the margins" and farmers were facing difficulties "due to policies of double engine government".

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre promised in 2016 to double the farmer's income.

"It's been almost seven years, and the income has not been doubled, but certainly, the cost of production has been doubled. Their income is not even half now," he alleged.

"There has been an unprecedented hike in the packaging cost and rates of cartons have increased this year too. A memorandum was given to Chief Minister in June explaining the problem. But the government did not pay any heed to it. Now when the farmers have taken to steets, they are in a hurry to take decisions," he said.

Thakur, who is MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai which falls in the apple belt of the state, said the government's move to provide 6 per cent subsidy on GST for orchardists will prove to be a gimmick.

He said documents and affidavits will be needed for the purpose. "The government is trying to divert the attention of farmers and gardeners by keeping them busy with such paper works," he said, adding that around 25 lakh cartons have been sent to different markets.

Thakur said that farmers were protesting and government was taking decisions a few months ahead of elections which it should have taken earlier.

"Sanyukt Kisaan Manch is holding protest and people have joined rising above party lines. There should not be any talk of politics in this because first of all we are farmers. We will also extend our support to protest on August 5," he said. (ANI)

