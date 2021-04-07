New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, it's mayor said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30, officials said.

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi Health Department.

"In view of the night curfew, an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in NDMC areas has been issued," North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

