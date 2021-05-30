Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) Organisations, celebrities and journalists have come forward to extend help to residents of cyclone-hit Sunderbans by rushing to the flooded areas with essentials, braving all odds, or raising funds to reach the distressed in the coming days.

One such organisation Jatiyo Bangla Sammelan visited Namkhana area in Sunderbans with relief supplies on Sunday.

"Our team went to the area today with relief materials for 100 people. The essentials included rice, dal, salt, puffed rice, molasses, candles, soyabean, mosquito coil, milk, biscuit packets," Siddhabrata Das said on behalf of the organisation.

He said more such visits to the archipelago will be organised for delivering relief supplies to the cyclone-hit with help from well-wishers.

A group of media persons of different houses along with friends, carried on relief work at Kalitala area of Sunderbans providing medicines, bleaching powder, masks, sanitisers, gloves, PPE kits and pulse oximeters to people affected by both the pandemic and the natural calamity.

Singer-composer Anupam Roy, industry colleague Rwitobroto Mukherjee along with others belonging to two organisations 'Bangla Sanskriti Manch' and 'Heads ' went to Kumirmari village ion Saturday to distribute relief among the victims of cyclone Yaas.

"Vast areas are under water. People are suffering. We brought essential items for them. We may visit other areas," Rwitobroto said.

The Quarantined Student-Youth Network (QSYN), a platform of Left students formed last year to help people affected by the pandemic across the state, will be organising a virtua Fundraiser for Bengal programme for people of the state ravaged by cyclones two years in a row while simultaneously battling the pandemic.

"More than 95 artistes from 14 countries across the globe have come together to stand by the initiatives taken by QSYN. We are responding to both Covid 2.0 and cyclone Yaas and this conglomeration is taking place not only with an appeal for funds but also to spread the word regarding the ground situation of vast tracts of the state, where our volunteers have been working for almost a month now," Debomalya Bagchi, a QSN member said.

The event link will be shared on the facebook page of QSN soon.

