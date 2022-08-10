New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi government has asked its schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations from August 11 to 13, an official circular said.

"As the nation is celebrating 75th year of Independence, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is scheduled to be observed as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'", it said.

As part of these celebrations, all the Heads of Government schools are directed to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' in and around their schools from August 11-13, it said.

The schools have been directed to organise these events following all Covid norms.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence.

The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes.

