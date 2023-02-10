Cuttack, Feb 10 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to all 29 advocates of Sambalpur Bar Association, who were arrested in December last year for their involvement in attacks and vandalism during a protest.

The court, granting them bail, said the advocates shall not hold any public meeting relating to the case at hand or post any opinion, views or remarks in print and electronic media, including the social media. They have been barred from glorifying or publicising their release.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman on NPAs: Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Loans Written Off by Banks in Last Five Years, Not Waived Off.

The advocates along with several members of the association were apprehended after the protest seeking a bench of the Orissa high court in the district had turned violent, leading to ruckus and vandalism on the premises of a district high court

The lawyers were expressing collective anger at the disappointment of what they called legitimate local aspiration not being redressed.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh, Self-Styled Sikh Preacher, Ties Knot With UK-Based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in Amritsar.

Earlier, the Bar Council of India had suspended the ‘license of practice' of the 29 agitating lawyers for a period of 18 months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)