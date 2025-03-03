New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday emphasised that his priority is to ensure that the Delhi Assembly functions in accordance with the law, with active participation from both the ruling party and the Opposition.

Speaking to media persons, Gupta stated that he would meet Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to submit the motion of thanks on his address to the Assembly.

"The discussion on the CAG report will continue tomorrow. I will meet the Lieutenant Governor and submit the motion of thanks on his address," he said.

"Our effort is to conduct the House as per the law, ensuring participation from all members, including both the ruling party and the Opposition," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to the development of the National Capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Paying tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, she credited him for initiating the city's development.

"I am here today to pay my respects to the late Madan Lal Khurana, whom Delhi still remembers. All the development work that took place in Delhi began during his tenure. I have come to seek his blessings. After 27 years, the BJP has returned to power in Delhi," she told reporters.

She pledged to complete the projects left unfinished since Khurana's tenure. "We will take forward the work that remained incomplete after his time. We will develop Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi. Today, I am here with his family, cherishing his sacred memories," she added.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta highlighted the BJP's long struggle to regain power, alleging that Delhi witnessed corruption scandals under the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments.

"This victory is the result of years of struggle. In the last 27 years of the BJP's exile, Delhi saw scam after scam--whether under Congress or AAP governments. They indulged in corruption while we fought against it. We faced lathis and sticks for the people of Delhi," she said. (ANI)

