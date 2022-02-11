Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the BJP government is trying to withdraw all the cases registered against the farmers, some cases have been withdrawn after getting the permission of the Central Government.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said that his work has always been to spread confusion by doing politics of lies, but the BJP government does what it says.

Responding to Hooda's statement on withdrawing the cases filed against farmers, Home Minister Anil Vij said that Hooda has always spread confusion by doing politics of lies.

Vij said that 272 cases were registered, out of which we have withdrawn 82 cases.

"Similarly, only 82 cases were related to Railways and GT Road, for which we had sought permission from the Central Government. It has got permission from the center and Haryana is the first state in the country that has got permission from the centre, we are going to take it back very soon," he said.

Further, Vij said that some cases are related to highways and some have been stayed by the High Court, but "we are trying to withdraw all the cases".

He reiterated that "the BJP government does what it says". (ANI)

