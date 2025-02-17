Patna (Bihar) [India], February 16 (ANI): Authorities have deployed teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Patna junction in the wake of the stampede at the New Delhi railway station that resulted in the deaths of 18 people. 15 People were also left injured.

On the security arrangements at Patna Junction, RPF Senior Commandant Prakash Kumar Panda told ANI, "Security arrangements are tight here and Railway Protection Force( RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) teams are deployed here, we have deployed additional 100 railway staff here and our effort is to ensure that all the passengers going towards Prayagraj or other directions reach their destination safely..."

Meanwhile, A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Februray 15, in which 18 people died and several sustained injuries.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The railways said the committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

On Saturday, there was a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern Railway CPRO told ANI. (ANI)

