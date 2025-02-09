Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday asserted that "a long period of slavery" made the people of India indifferent to their "eternal cultural values", which hold the key to solving all the problems faced by the nation.

He made the remark at an interactive session organised here by think-tank Grand Trunk Road Initiative (GTRI).

Known for his proficiency in Sanskrit, Khan drew applause when he recited many verses in Sanskrit, while insisting that he saw himself as a "vidyarthi" (student) and not as a "vidvaan" (scholar).

"We seem to have developed an indifference towards our eternal values because of having experienced a long period of slavery," Khan said.

"But our heritage provides us the key to solving many of our problems. Just look at the national anthem which speaks of ‘Jai', which implies victory, but is distinct from ‘Vijay' that indicates subjugation of another," he said.

Known for his plainspeak, Khan, who took over as the governor last month, pointed out "this is the land of Nalanda, the ancient seat of learning, which was destroyed in an invasion. But, knowledge that was disseminated from there could not be destroyed. It lives on".

Later, interacting with journalists, he said, "I hold the belief that anybody who is in public life, be it a governor, a minister or a Member of Parliament, owes the position not to the community he belongs but to the fact that he is a citizen of India".

"Therefore, while I may have been a Muslim by birth, my responsibilities must not be mixed up with my religious identity," said the governor.

"I am also of the view that one must not behave in a manner that sharpens the consciousness of the caste or community to which one belongs, as this may lead to social tensions in the long run,” Khan added.

