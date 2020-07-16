New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted a video of Madhya Pradesh's Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive.

'Our fight is against this kind of thinking and injustice," tweeted Rahul Gandhi with the video of the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district, Tehsildar N Singh said.

"Land has been allotted for college. So, people who had encroached were being removed. Both husband and wife consumed pesticide after which they were admitted to a hospital. Both are in stable condition," Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed the immediate removal of the Collector and SP of Guna.

The state government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

